Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Mainz 05 host RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the relegation candidates looking for their first Bundesliga win in two months.
Mainz last won a league game when they beat Freiburg 3-1 in late November. Their horrendous form since has meant that they are level on points at the bottom of the Bundesliga standings along with Schalke.
In their last game, Mainz lost 2-0 to Wolfsburg - a result that continued a devastating run of form for them.
Leipzig are still second in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich. They have won only two of their last five games, which will also be a cause for concern for Julian Nagelsmann.
Last time out, Leipzig edged out Union Berlin 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Emil Forsberg.
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head
Mainz have beaten Leipzig only once in nine previous meetings, in the short history of the latter.
Leipzig have beaten Saturday's opponents six times in that period, while also playing out two draws.
Mainz form guide: L-D-L-L-L
RB Leipzig form guide: W-D-L-W-D
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Team News
Mainz
Mainz have Jeremiah St Juste, Daniel Brosinski and Pierre Kunde all unavailable due to injury.
Their top-scorer Jean-Phillipe Mateta has left the club to join Crystal Palace on an 18-month loan deal. The English club have the option of buying the player at the end of the loan period.
Injured: Jeremiah St Juste, Daniel Brosinski and Pierre Kunde
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
RB Leipzig
Dominik Szoboszlai continues to be ruled out of action for RB Leipzig, while Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs and Ibrahima Konate are injured as well.
Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Konrad Laimer
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI
FSV Mainz 05 Predicted XI (3-4-3): Finn Dahmen; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Phillipp Mwene, Kevin Stoger, Danny Latza, Leandro Barreiro; Levin Oztunali, Robin Quaison, Jonathan Burkardt
RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg; Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Sorloth
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Prediction
Mainz did take a point off Borussia Dortmund recently, so they can be a tough nut to crack on their day. However, we are predicting that this game will end in a comfortable win for the team that are second in the Bundesliga.
Leipzig need the win to continue their title challenge, considering their recent inconsistency.
Prediction: Mainz 05 1-4 RB LeipzigPublished 22 Jan 2021, 12:30 IST