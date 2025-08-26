Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

Mainz 05 and Rosenborg will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at Mewa Arena.
The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the first leg in Norway last week. They went behind to Nadiem Amiri's 26th-minute strike while Dino Islamovic equalized from the spot in the 42nd minute. Ole Saeter stepped off the bench with four minutes left in regulation time before scoring the match-winner on the stroke of 90 minutes.
Mainz, meanwhile, followed up their continental defeat with another last-minute one-goal defeat. This time at home to FC Koln in their opening game of the new Bundesliga campaign. They were reduced to 10 men when Paul Nebel was sent off on the hour-mark and Marius Bulter scored the match-winner.
The winner of this tie will advance to the main stage of the Conference League, while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.
Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Rosenborg have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions (six wins).
- Mainz' three competitive games this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Mainz are competing in the Conference League for the first time in their history.
- Rosenborg have lost just one of their last seven games in the Conference League, winning five games in this run.
- Four of Rosenborg's last five games have been level at the break.
Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg Prediction
Mainz made their return to European football for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign following their sixth-placed Bundesliga finish last season. Their return did not go according to plan last week but a one-goal deficit is not too much for them to overcome.
Rosenborg have been knocked out in each of their last two playoff ties and have not made it to the main stage of a UEFA club competition since competing in Group D of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League.
Back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Mainz 05 2-1 Rosenborg
Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Mainz 05 to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Mainz to score over 1.5 goals