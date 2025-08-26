Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

Mainz 05 and Rosenborg will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at Mewa Arena.

Ad

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the first leg in Norway last week. They went behind to Nadiem Amiri's 26th-minute strike while Dino Islamovic equalized from the spot in the 42nd minute. Ole Saeter stepped off the bench with four minutes left in regulation time before scoring the match-winner on the stroke of 90 minutes.

Mainz, meanwhile, followed up their continental defeat with another last-minute one-goal defeat. This time at home to FC Koln in their opening game of the new Bundesliga campaign. They were reduced to 10 men when Paul Nebel was sent off on the hour-mark and Marius Bulter scored the match-winner.

Ad

Trending

The winner of this tie will advance to the main stage of the Conference League, while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Rosenborg have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions (six wins).

Mainz' three competitive games this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Mainz are competing in the Conference League for the first time in their history.

Rosenborg have lost just one of their last seven games in the Conference League, winning five games in this run.

Four of Rosenborg's last five games have been level at the break.

Ad

Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg Prediction

Mainz made their return to European football for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign following their sixth-placed Bundesliga finish last season. Their return did not go according to plan last week but a one-goal deficit is not too much for them to overcome.

Rosenborg have been knocked out in each of their last two playoff ties and have not made it to the main stage of a UEFA club competition since competing in Group D of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League.

Ad

Back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mainz 05 2-1 Rosenborg

Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mainz 05 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Mainz to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More