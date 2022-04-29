Mainz vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Mainz and Bayern Munich will square off in the Bundesliga this Saturday and both teams have nothing to play for in the final few games of the league.

Bayern Munich sealed their 10th title in a row with a victory over Borussia Dortmund in the previous game and are no longer active in the Champions League and the DFB Pokal.

Mainz, on the other hand, are 10th in the league table and are too far behind the European places. They are well clear of the bottom three, so there are certainly no fears of relegation looming.

We could hence be in for an entertaining game as both sides like playing on the front foot. Mainz have done well this season under Bo Svensson, and we expect them to give Bayern a tough time in a packed Mewa Arena.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head

Mainz are in a pretty awful run of form, having picked up just two points from their last five games.

Their head-to-head record against Bayern Munich is also not great as they have beaten the Bavarians just five times in 33 matches.

Bayern have won the fixture 25 times, and only three times has the game ended all square.

Mainz did beat Bayern 2-1 in their last home game and ended a run of five years without a win against them. They will hope for a similar result this time too.

Mainz form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Bayern Munich form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Team News

Mainz

Jeremiah St. Juste is back in training, but the game against Bayern Munich comes too soon for him. Jae-sung Lee is also injured, while Niklas Tauer is suspended.

Injured: Jae-sung Lee

Doubtful: Jeremiah St. Juste

Suspended: Niklas Tauer

Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso and Bouna Sarr are not expected to feature for the Bavarians.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Mainz Probable XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Jean-Paul Boetius, Anderson Lucoqui; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Mainz have been on a terrible run of form of late, and we expect that to continue when Bayern come visiting on Saturday.

Prediction: Mainz 2-3 Bayern Munich

