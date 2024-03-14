Mainz vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Mainz will host Bochum at the MEWA Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a torrid campaign and will hope new boss Bo Henriksen can steer the team out of the drop zone. They were thrashed 8-1 by Bayern Munich in their last match, conceding five of those goals after the restart as they fell to a seventh consecutive defeat at the Allianz Arena.

Mainz sit 17th in the league table with just 16 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and begin their push for survival this weekend.

Bochum have also had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as the season approaches its end. They were beaten 2-1 by Freiburg in their last league outing, finding themselves two goals down before Ivan Ordets headed home a consolation goal to register his first club strike since 2021.

The visitors sit 15th in the Bundesliga standings with 25 points from 25 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally when they play this weekend.

Mainz vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Mainz and Bochum. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The 05ers are the second-lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of just 20.

Bochum have conceded 52 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only last-placed Darmstadt (60) have conceded more.

Mainz have won just twice in the league this season, with both victories coming on home turf.

Mainz vs Bochum Prediction

Mainz are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one competitive game since last November. They have, however, lost just one of their last five games at the MEWA Arena and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Bochum are on a run of three consecutive defeats and have managed just one win in their last seven games. They are winless in their last six away games but should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Mainz 2-2 Bochum

Mainz vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)