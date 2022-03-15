Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund will have an opportunity to close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Wednesday when they face Mainz away from home.

Marco Rose’s side are currently seven points behind Bayern Munich, having played a game fewer. Die Schwarzgelben were unable to play against Mainz as per the original schedule, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Dortmund overcame Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 last weekend, but Mainz could provide a sterner test.

Bo Svensson’s side will hope to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin in their last outing.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-head

Dortmund have dominated the meetings between the two teams, winning 18 and drawing eight.

Mainz have picked up just five wins against Dortmund, the last of which came in June 2020 at Signal Iduna Park.

Mainz form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L.

Borussia Dortmund form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Mainz

Alexander Hack and Dominik Kohr are suspended. Jeremiah St. Juste has a shoulder issue and Matt Dahmen has an ankle injury. Robin Zentner and Lasse Rieß are doubtful starters, having just come out of COVID-19 isolation.

Injured: Jeremiah St. Juste, Finn Dahmen.

Doubtful: Robin Zentner, Lasse Riess.

Suspended: Alexander Hack, Dominik Kohr.

Unavailable: None.

Borussia Dortmund

Full-back trio Thomas Meunier, Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer are not expected to feature because of injury. Striker Steffen Tigges is also not expected to feature again this season.

Giovanni Reyna and Erling Haaland came off the bench against Arminia Bielefeld, and are expected to be part of the squad again come Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if the duo of Raphael Guerreiro and Mats Hummels will return from COVID-19. Marco Rose has alternatives for the duo. Marco Reus could return from illness after missing last weekend’s clash.

Dan-Axel Zagadou and Manuel Akanji remain doubtful, while Youssoufa Moukoko is not expected to feature until the end of March.

Injured: Thomas Meunier, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer, Steffen Tigges, Youssoufa Moukoko.

Doubtful: Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Marco Reus, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Suspended: None.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups

Mainz Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Tristan Mohn; Stefan Bell, David Nemeth, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Anton Stach, Niklas Tauer, Aaron Martin; Jae-Sung Lee, Jonathan Burkardt; Karim Onisiwo.

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schulz, Emre Can, Marin Pongracic, Felix Passlack; Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud; Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Gio Reyna; Donyell Malen.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Although Borussia Dortmund have several players out, they might have enough to get the job done and remain on Bayern Munich’s coattails.

Score prediction: Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund.

