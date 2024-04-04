Mainz vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Mainz will host Darmstadt at the MEWA Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a largely underwhelming campaign and currently find themselves fighting for survival in the final stretch of the season. They held on for a goalless draw against RB Leipzig last time out, profiting from the heroics of goalkeeper Robin Zentner alongside their opponents' profligacy to pick up the sole point.

Mainz sit 16th in the league table with 20 points from 27 matches. They are six points above their weekend opponents in last place and will be looking to widen that gap even further on Saturday.

Darmstadt have endured an even more difficult league campaign than their opponents and could soon find themselves back in the second tier. They played out a 2-2 draw against Bochum last time out, finding themselves two goals down early in the second half before Tim Skarke and Oscar Vilhelmsson got on the scoresheet to help rescue a point for the Lilies.

Mainz vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Mainz and Darmstadt. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won just one of their last four league games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six Bundesliga outings and have managed just one in their last 16.

The 05ers have scored 22 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Koln (21) have scored fewer.

Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the German top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 67.

All three of Mainz's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Mainz vs Darmstadt Prediction

Mainz are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings although they have won just one of their last five games. They have picked up two wins and two draws from their last four games at the MEWA Arena and will be hopeful of a positive result here as well.

Darmstadt are on an abysmal 20-game winless run dating back to last October. They have won just once on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Mainz 2-1 Darmstadt

Mainz vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mainz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)