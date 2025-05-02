Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Mainz will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the MEWA Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch over the last month and have swiftly been dumped out of the European places as they sit seventh in the league table with 47 points from 31 matches.

They suffered a 3-0 away defeat to champions-elect Bayern Munich last time out and had presentable chances to get on the scoresheet early and late in the game, but failed to convert. The 05ers now sit one point behind the continental spots and cannot afford to drop any more points in the final three games of the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, have enjoyed a superb league campaign and are on course for their best ever league finish in the 21st century. They thrashed 10-man RB Leipzig 4-0 in their last match, featuring goals from three different players, including in-demand striker Hugo Ekitike, who registered his 15th league strike of the campaign.

The visitors sit third in the table with 55 points and can confirm a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season with just a point this weekend.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Mainz and Frankfurt. The home side have won 11 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won four more, with their other 18 contests ending in draws.

The visitors lost 3-1 when the two sides faced off earlier in the season, marking their first defeat in this fixture since 2020.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine competitive games in this fixture.

Die Adler have scored 62 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bayer Leverkusen (66) and Bayern Munich (90) have managed more.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The 05ers are without a win in their last six matches after winning their previous four on the bounce. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 10 home matches and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Frankfurt have won two of their last three Bundesliga games and have lost just one of their last six in the competition. They have, however, won just two of their last nine games on the road and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight matches)

