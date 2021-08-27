Mainz vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Mainz host Greuther Furth at the Mewa Arena with three points on the line in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away defeat to Bochum on Saturday. Gerrit Holtmann and Sebastian Polter scored in either half to help Bochum pick up all three points.

Greuther Furth were held to a 1-1 draw by Arminia Bielefeld on home turf. Fabian Klos and Branimir Hrgota scored in either half to ensure the points were shared at fulltime.

Mainz 05 currently sit in 11th place, with three points picked up so far. The visitors are just above the relegation zone in 15th place with last Saturday's point their sole point so far.

Mainz vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

Greuther Furth have 12 wins from their last 18 games against Mainz. Two matches ended in a draw, while Mainz were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent competitive fixture came in a DFB Pokal clash way back in 2016 when Greuther Furth progressed with a 2-1 victory. They also met in a friendly a year later that ended in a goalless draw.

Mainz form guide (all competitions): L-W-W

Greuther Furth form guide (all competitions): D-L-L

Mainz vs Greuther Furth Team News

Mainz

David Nemeth is the only doubt for this match due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Adam Szalai, Jerry St. Juste, and Jean-Paul Boetius, Karim Onisiwo have all recovered from their COVID-19 bouts and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: David Nemeth

Greuther Furth

Simon Asta (hip), Robin Kehr (groin), Elias Kratzer (groin), Jessie Ngankam (knee) and Gideon Jung (meniscus) have all been sidelined by fitness issues.

Injuries: Simon Asta, Robin Kehr, Elias Kratzer, Jessie Ngankam, Gideon Jung

Suspension: None

Mainz vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Robin Zentner (GK); Jeremiah St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Dominik Kohr, Aaron Martin, Anton Stach, Silvan Widmer; Jean-Paul Boetius; Jonathan Burkardt; Karim Onisiwo

That was it from the press conference ahead of #M05SGF



See you on Saturday HERE ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Tb9ntApdDW — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) August 26, 2021

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sascha Burchert (GK); Gian-Luca Itter, Justin Hoogma, Maximilian Bauer, Marca Meyerhofer; Hans Sarpei, Julian Green, Paul Seguin; Havard Nielsen, Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama

Mainz vs Greuther Furth Prediction

The visitors have been out of sorts on their return to the top-flight and might struggle to maintain their Bundesliga status at this rate.

Mainz are slight favorites in the game and home advantage should give them an edge in a narrow victory.

Prediction: Mainz 2-0 Greuther Furth

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Shardul Sant