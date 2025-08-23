Mainz vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Mainz will welcome Koln to the Mewa Arena in their Bundesliga campaign opener on Sunday. The visitors are back in the top flight after one season. Die Nullfünfer finished sixth in the league standings last season.

The hosts got their 2025-26 season underway with a 1-0 away win over Dynamo Dresden in the DFB-Pokal first round. Nadiem Amiri scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute.

They failed to continue that form and suffered a 2-1 loss to Rosenborg in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifying playoffs. Amiri gave them the lead in the first half, and the Norwegian side scored a 90th-minute winner.

The visitors met Jahn Regensburg in the DFB-Pokal first round and registered a 2-1 away win. Late drama ensued as stoppage-time goals from Eric Martel and Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson helped them record a comeback win.

Mainz vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 38 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording 13 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

Their league meetings in the 2023-24 season ended in draws.

The visitors have lost eight of their last 13 opening matches of a Bundesliga campaign.

The last three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Mainz have registered just one win in their last nine league games, with that triumph registered away from home.

Koln are unbeaten in their last four competitive games, recording three consecutive wins.

Die Nullfünfer have drawn their last five home games in the Bundesliga.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four Bundesliga away games. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

Mainz vs Koln Prediction

Die Nullfünfer suffered a narrow loss on Thursday and will look to bounce back here. They have won three of their last six home meetings against the Billy Goats, conceding four goals while keeping two clean sheets.

Maxim Dal is expected to be the only confirmed absentee for this match, while Nelson Weiper is a doubt as he has not played in two competitive games for the hosts thus far.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture, failing to score in two. They have won three of their last four Bundesliga away games, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form.

Leart Paçarada, Imad Rondić, and Jacob Christensen have been left out of the squad for this match. There are no reported injury concerns for the visitors.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 Koln

Mainz vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

