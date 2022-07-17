Mainz vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Newcastle United and Mainz will continue their pre-season preparations in Austria as they clash in a friendly at the Kufstein Arena on Monday.

The Premier League side kicked off their pre-season last week Gateshead, winning 5-1. They beat 1860 Munich 3-0 on Friday and will now face Mainz. The Magpies have a packed schedule in the pre-season and will face Benfica, Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao later this month.

Mainz, meanwhile, got their pre-season underway on July 2 with a 4-0 win against Wormatia. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Besiktas on Friday and will look to return to winning ways here. They'll wrap up their pre-season against Athletic Bilbao before facing Erzgebigre in the DFB-Pokal first round on July 31.

Mainz vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths only once - in the pre-season in 2017. Goals from Pablo De Blasis and Fischer helped the German side record a 2-1 win at the Opel Arena.

Mainz have taken on English opponents four times across competitions, winning twice and losing once, while one game has ended in a draw.

Newcastle have faced German clubs nine times across competitions, winning six times. They have lost twice, while one game has ended in a draw.

Newcastle are undefeated in their pre-season thus far, scoring eight goals and conceding once in two games. Mainz, meanwhile, have a win and a loss in their pre-season, scoring four goals and conceding one.

Mainz vs Newcastle United Prediction

Mainz and Newcastle have met just once across competitions, so there's not much history between the two teams. As this is just a friendly, both teams will likely field a starting XI comprising a mix of experienced and young players.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC Here’s how



Kick-off at La Finca Resort is at 6pm (BST).



Here’s how #NUFC ’s U21s line-up for this evening’s pre-season friendly against Elche CF.Kick-off at La Finca Resort is at 6pm (BST). 📝 Here’s how #NUFC’s U21s line-up for this evening’s pre-season friendly against Elche CF. Kick-off at La Finca Resort is at 6pm (BST).⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/bocUj9k88T

Newcastle have a slightly better squad and might be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Mainz 1-2 Newcastle United.

Mainz vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Mainz to score first - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far