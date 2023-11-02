Mainz vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023 

Mainz will host RB Leipzig at the MEWA Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season.

The home side have had a grossly underwhelming start to their season and are still searching for their first league win of the campaign. They played out a 2-2 draw against Bochum last time out in the league before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.

Mainz sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings with just three points from nine games. They will be desperate for a victory this weekend as they look to avoid an impending relegation tussle.

RB Leipzig meanwhile have performed well in the league this season and will fancy themselves as one of the early title contenders. They thrashed 10-man Koln 6-0 in their last league outing with five different players getting on the scoresheet including team top scorer Lois Openda who netted a brace.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with 20 points from nine games. They are five points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Mainz and Leipzig. The home side have won four of their previous matchups while the visitors have won seven times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

However, Leipzig have the joint-best defensive record in the German top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Mainz have scored nine goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bochum (8) and Koln (7) have scored fewer.

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Mainz have lost two of their last three games and are winless in their last 10 outings across all competitions. They have lost their last three home games by an aggregate scoreline of 9-2 and could struggle here.

Leipzig meanwhile saw a 1-0 defeat to Wolfsburg in the DFB Pokal end a three-game winning streak and they will now be looking to put out a response this weekend. They have won five of their last six away matches and should come out on top this Saturday.

Prediction: Mainz 1-3 RB Leipzig

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)