Mainz vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Mainz will host RB Leipzig at the Opel Arena on Saturday (October 8) in the ninth gameweek of the Bundesliga.

The 05ers have lost their way after a positive start to their campaign, with manager Bo Svensson continuing to be linked with a Premier League move. They lost 2-1 to Freiburg in their last game, finding themselves two goals down at the interval. Aaron Martin Caricol reduced arrears after the restart, but an equaliser was not to be. Mainz are 12th in the standings with 11 points from eight games.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have returned to winning ways under new manager Marco Rose and will look to continue that streak this weekend. They trounced Bochum 4-0 in the league before beating Celtic 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, via an Andre Silva brace and a Christopher Nkunku strike.

The visitors are a place above their weekend opponents in the standings, although they are level on points.

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Mainz and Leipzig. The hosts have won three of those games, while the visitors have won seven. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The 05ers have won two of their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their five previous games.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Leipzig's 11 points in the league this season have come on the road.

Mainz have picked up just two points at home this season. Only Bayer Leverkusen and last-placed Bochum have picked up fewer.

Die Roten Bullen have scored just twice on the road in the Bundesliga this season. Only Wolfsburg have scored fewer.

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Mainz are on a three-game winless streak after winning three of their five games before that. They are without a win at home this season and could struggle here.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing four of their previous five games across competitions. They have lost their last three games on the road but should return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Mainz 1-2 RB Leipzig

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last ten games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but one of the hosts' last five games.)

