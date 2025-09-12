Mainz vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Mainz will invite RB Leipzig to the Mewa Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts have endured a winless start to their campaign, while Leipzig have a win and a loss to their name.

Die Nullfünfer suffered a 1-0 home loss to Koln in their campaign opener and were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolfsburg in their previous outing. Late drama ensued as Nadiem Amiri scored the equalizer from the penalty spot. They are unbeaten in their last two games across all competitions and had registered a 4-1 home win over Rosenborg in the UEFA Conference League qualifying playoffs match before the draw.

The visitors suffered a crushing 6-0 loss to Bayern Munich in their campaign opener, but bounced back with a 2-0 home triumph over Heidenheim last time around. After a goalless first half, Christoph Baumgartner broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, and Rômulo Cardoso doubled their lead in the 78th minute.

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 18 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record, with eight wins. Die Nullfünfer are not far behind with six wins and four games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered away wins in their league meetings last season, scoring two goals apiece.

Leipzig have won just one of their last six meetings against the hosts, failing to score in three.

Mainz have conceded one goal apiece in their last three games across all competitions.

RB Leipzig have won just one of their last 11 Bundesliga away games.

The visitors have failed to score in seven of their last eight Bundesliga away games.

Die Nullfünfer have lost just one of their last six home meetings against the visitors.

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Die Nullfünfer have two wins and two defeats in five games across all competitions thus far. Notably, they are winless in their last six Bundesliga home games, playing out five draws.

Maxim Dal, Benedict Hollerbach, and Daniel Gleiber continue to be sidelined, while Lee Jae-Sung will also miss this match due to a muscle strain. Paul Nebel is suspended for this match.

Die Roten Bullen registered their first league wins since April in their previous outing and will look to continue that form here. They have failed to score in two of their last four away meetings against the hosts.

Benjamin Henrichs is unlikely to start here, while Ezechiel Banzuzi and Amadou Haidara will undergo late fitness tests.

Considering the Die Nullfünfer's recent home form in the league and Leipzig's poor away record, the two teams will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Mainz 1-1 RB Leipzig

Mainz vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

