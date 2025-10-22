Mainz vs Zrinjski Mostar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025 

Mainz 05 and Zrinjski Mostar will battle for three points in a UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 23rd). The game will be played at Mewa Arena.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 4-3 defeat they suffered at this venue in the Bundesliga over the weekend. They were two goals down by the 24th. minute, with Alejandro Grimaldo breaking the deadlock from the spot in the 11th minute while Christian Kofane doubled the visitors' lead. Lee Jae-Sung halved the deficit in the 34th minute but Grimaldo restored the Bayer's two-goal advantage when he completed his brace in first-half injury time. Nadiem Amiri and Armindo Sieb scored either side of Martin Terrier in the second half.
Zrinjski, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over Sloga Doboj in the Bosnian Liga BIH. Josip Kvesic's 52nd-minute own goal settled the contest.
The Mostar outfit will shift their focus to the continent, having begun their Conference League campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Lincoln Red Imps at home. Mainz claimed a 1-0 away win over Omonia.
Mainz vs Zrinjski Mostar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Eleven of Zrinjski's last 13 games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Mainz have won just one of their last 10 competitive home games, losing four games in this run.
- Zrinjski are unbeaten in their last 10 games across competitions (seven wins).
- Four of Mainz's last five games have produced over 1.5 first-half goals.
Mainz vs Zrinjski Mostar Prediction
Mainz have been in poor form domestically and currently find themselves in the Bundesliga relegation zone. Die Nullfünfer are the pre-game favorites and are also fancied to go deep in the Conference League this season.
Zrinjski, for their part, registered their biggest-ever victory in the main stage of a UEFA competition on matchday one. They are also in fine form, having not lost a game in almost two months.
However, there is a gulf in class between these two sides. We expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Mainz 3-0 Zrinjski Mostar
Mainz vs Zrinjski Mostar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Mainz to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Mainz to score over 1.5 goals