“Make no mistake about that” – Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to ‘sort out’ key decision in the summer 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed the club to 'sort out' star man Bukayo Saka's contract at the end of the season amid speculation that the player may choose to move to Liverpool.
Saka, 20, has two years left on his current deal and has been in fine form so far this season with 7 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances.
His star role at the Emirates has not gone unnoticed with reports linking Liverpool with a the England international.
But Campbell is backing the Premier League club to wrap up a new deal for the winger, who has been instrumental in the side's challenge for a place in the top four. Campbell told Football Insider:
“Listen, Saka is going to get sorted, this is 100 per cent."
He continued:
“Man City and Liverpool can have an eye on him all they want. He is an Arsenal player and the club are going to do the right thing and keep him."
Saka has been a revelation at the Gunners since breaking into the first team in 2018. Since his debut he has been a mainstay in manager Mikel Arteta's squad and was one of England's brightest players at Euro 2020.
Campbell went on to touch on the importance of keeping hold of the great talent.
“He is a homegrown player and an unbelievable talent. You have to tie your best players down to new long-term contracts."
“In the summer, it will be two years. That is the time where you have to renew. Arsenal do not want to be going down the route where a player has 18 months left on his contract again. It makes no sense. Sort it out this summer."
Indeed, Arsenal fans will be somewhat worried with the situation given the side's track record of letting players run down their contracts and joining Premier League rivals as free agents.
Arsenal can't afford another Van Persie, Nasri
Saka has shown time and time again that he is the future of the club and he is undoubtedly one of England's best emerging talents.
Arteta needs to tie down the player as soon as possible or they risk an all-too-familiar situation.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Gunners fans will shudder at the thought of Saka pulling a van Persie and joining a Premier League rival and despite the youngster's humble personality, money and agents talk in this day and age.