"Makes me feel something in my stomach" - Ian Wright explains why he prefers to see Liverpool pip Manchester City for the Premier League title

Liverpool and Manchester City's battle for the Premier League title this season has dragged on until the final matchday, which is set for tomorrow (Sunday, May 22). As we wait to see how things will pan out, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed why he prefers the Reds to triumph in the title race.

Speaking on the Kelly & Wrighty Show (via Express), the former Gunners striker explained that he's thrown his support behind Liverpool because Manchester City have some level of certainty heading into games.

Manchester City @ManCity A titanic title race clash! A titanic title race clash! 📈💥 https://t.co/Ekcu3S1ll7

He said:

"The thing is, because City are so good, teams are so afraid. I watch City sometimes and it's very difficult to watch sometimes.

"Not because it's turgid or boring. It's not being disrespectful to City but teams are so afraid, they have to do those blocks and they have to do the deep block to stop them because we've seen Kevin De Bruyne, bam, bam, bam, the game's over," Wright added.

"But Liverpool, no matter what form they're in, you can feel that on the right day, if the team can stop them, you can actually get at them. You can get at them more frequently than City and there's more jeopardy watching Liverpool for me when I watch it."

"And it kind of makes me feel something in my stomach. Man City fans go into games knowing 'yeah we're going to win this'," he finished.

Premier League @premierleague Can Liverpool take the title race to the final day of the season?



Southampton stand in their way at St Mary’s



⏱ Kick-off at Can Liverpool take the title race to the final day of the season?Southampton stand in their way at St Mary’s⏱ Kick-off at #SOULIV is moments away… ⏱ 🔴🔴 Can Liverpool take the title race to the final day of the season?🔴⚪️ Southampton stand in their way at St Mary’s⏱ Kick-off at #SOULIV is moments away… ⏱

As it stands, Manchester City are leading the race for the Premier League title this season, albeit with a narrow one-point lead over Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's men have racked up 90 points in 37 games so far while Jurgen Klopp's side have 89 points in as many games.

The title race will be concluded tomorrow

Who are Liverpool and Manchester City's final Premier League opponents this season?

The Reds will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last EPL game of the season tomorrow, looking to earn a vital victory and hope City drop points. Pep Guardiola's men will lock horns with Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium as well.

Anything less than a win will not be enough for Jurgen Klopp's men. Meanwhile, the Cityzens only need to match the Reds' result to secure a fourth league title in five years. Playing in front of their fans, the Sky Blues will have the needed support to get the job done. It remains to be seen if they'll come out on top in the clash.

