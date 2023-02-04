“Makes no sense”, “Don’t understand how” – Liverpool fans fear Klopp has messed up positions of 2 players in line-up to face Wolves

Liverpool have announced their starting lineup to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on January 4. The club's fans, however, are fretting over the positioning of the two players.

The Reds are looking to win their first league match in four games after picking up just a point from their previous three. They come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Chelsea two weeks ago.

Before that, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion had both put three goals past them in the league.

At the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's side face another potential banana skin. This is despite Wolves having endured a torrid campaign so far in the top-flight and languishing in 18th position.

#WOLLIV Here's how we line up to take on Wolves today

Liverpool have named a strong lineup that features regulars such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, and Andrew Robertson. However, there's just one concern for the fans.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have also been named in the lineup. However, it seems that the Dutchman will be starting as the striker instead of the Uruguayan, who is shoehorned on the left wing.

Nunez is a natural striker, and his best performances for the Reds have come when he started in the No. 9 position. Fans aren't too keen to see him play from the wings.

One supporter wrote that "it made no sense" to switch positions, while another fan asserted that Klopp dare not play Gakpo as the striker.

Liverpool's top-four ambitions in tatters

Liverpool's erratic campaign has seen them trailing down to 10th position in the Premier League standings, with just 29 points from 19 games.

As it stands, they are a massive 21 points behind leaders Arsenal and 10 behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the race for the UEFA Champions League.

It's a massive decline for them from last season when Jurgen Klopp's side pushed Manchester City all the way to the final day once again.

The German manager is also facing serious threats of a sack following a disastrous season on all fronts. The Reds have also relinquished their Carabao Cup and FA Cup titles in limp fashion.

Another loss here would amplify the pressure on him as their top-four hopes could be all but over.

