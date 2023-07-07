Malawi vs Seychelles Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July 2023

Malawi and Seychelles lock horns at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa on Sunday at the 2023 COSAFA Cup, having endured contrasting fortunes in their opening games.

Speaking of Malawi, the Flames picked up a 1-0 victory over Zambia in their first game on Thursday. An own goal from Aaron Katebe in the 17th minute was the difference-maker between the two sides.

Head coach Patrick Mabedi will be content to have picked up all three points in their first game but his side need improvement, especially in the attack. Malawi won't always get lucky with own goals.

Seychelles, on the other hand, went down 3-0 to Comoros in a resounding defeat. Affane Djambae opened the scoring for the Coelacanths in the 27th minute before Ibroihim Djoudja doubled their advantage 12 minutes later.

Raidou Bacar put the final nail in the Seychelles coffin right before the hour mark as Comoros ran out comfortable victors.

After the first round of games, Group B sees Comoros leading the charge, ahead of Malawi on goal difference with both teams currently locked in at three points each.

Seychelles, though, are at the bottom of the standings with a goal difference of -3 and in desperate need of a win here to keep their progression hopes alive.

Malawi vs Seychelles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Malawi and Seychelles have clashed just once in history, with the Flames picking up a comfortable 3-0 victory at the 2019 COSAFA Cup.

Malawi's narrow 1-0 win over Zambia was their first in all competitions in six games.

Malawi have failed to score in three of their last five games.

Seychelles have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Seychelles have failed to score in five of their last six games.

Seychelles are the lowest-ranked team at the 2023 COSAFA Cup at 197, while Malawi are 70 places above them in the rankings.

Malawi vs Seychelles Prediction

Malawi weren't at their best in their opening game but managed to get the job done. Now, the Flames come up against the weakest team in the tournament and one that lacks genuine quality.

Patrick Mabedi's side should be able to prevail without much hassle.

Prediction: Malawi 2-0 Seychelles

Malawi vs Seychelles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malawi

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

