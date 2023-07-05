Comoros vs Seychelles Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6, 2023  

Comoros and Seychelles lock horns at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday (July 6) in the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

Making only their sixth appearance in the cup, Comoros face a tough road to reach the knockouts, with reigning champions Zambia and Malawi also in the group.

The Coelacanths have reached the last eight just once, in 2019 when they were beaten 2-0 by Zimbabwe. Last year, the island outfit failed to go beyond the group stage after finishing third.

Seychelles, meanwhile, are the lowest-ranked team in the cup at 196, but this will be their 12th appearance in the COSAFA Cup. Interstingly, they have never made it beyond the first round, going out in the group stage in all their previous appearances.

The Pirates will hope for a different result this time around. Their last game ended in a victory as they beat Bangladesh 1-0 in a friendly. Michael Mancienne scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the 61st minute.

However, this win came in March. Seychelles haven't played since then and lack game time compared to their rivals.

Comoros vs Seychelles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed seven times, and the spoils have been closely shared. Comoros have won thrice and lost twice.

Seychelles beat Comoros in their first three meetings - in 1990, 1998 and 2003.

The two teams last met at the 2022 COSAFA Cup group stages, where Comoros pulled off a 2-1 win,

The two teams have been drawn in the same group of the COSAFA Cup for the second straight year.

Seychelles have lost their last three games at the COSAFA Cup.

Comoros are ranked 130th in the world, while Seychelles are 196th.

Comoros vs Seychelles Prediction

Comoros have held a better record in the competition recently and sit 66 places above their next opponents in the FIFA rankings. Seychelles are the lowest-ranked side in the cup, a reflection of their genuine lack of quality.

The Coelacanths look stronger on paper and should be able to see off the Pirates in a close win.

Prediction: Comoros 2-1 Seychelles

Comoros vs Seychelles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Comoros

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

