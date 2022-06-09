Malaysia vs Bahrain prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Malaysia host Bahrain at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday for matchday two of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in Group E.

The Malayan Tigers started off their campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Turkmenistan earlier this week.

Safawi Rashid, Muhammad Faisal and La'Vere Corbin-Org all struck a goal apiece for Kim Pan-gon's side in a rampant first half to sit atop the group.

Bahrain saw off Bangladesh 2-0 that same day as goals from Ali Haram and Kamil Al-Aswad secured all three points for the Reds.

Interestingly, both Malaysia and Bahrain are currently on a three-game winning run, but at least one of these sides will see their run come to a halt this weekend.

Malaysia vs Bahrain Head-To-Head

Bahrain have won six of their previous 11 clashes against Malaysia, losing only twice - in 1977 and 1978 in the Presidents Cup, since which the Reds are unbeaten in the fixture.

Their last encounter in May 2021 also saw the Middle Eastern side secure a 2-0 friendly win.

Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Bahrain Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Malaysia vs Bahrain Team News

Malaysia

The Malayan Tigers could field the same starting XI that beat Turkmenistan, although head coach Pan-gon Kim could turn to Safiq Rahim for some experience in midfield if he decides to shake things up.

Syafiq Ahmad is also an option to bolster their attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bahrain

Hashim Isa, who boasts six international goals from just 13 caps, could be recalled into the starting XI, relegating Abdullah Yusuf to the bench.

Ali Madan is just one goal away from entering the country's top 10 all-time goalscorers list.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Malaysia vs Bahrain Predicted XI

Malaysia (4-3-3): Farizal Marlias; Matthew Davies, Dion Cools, Shahrul Saad, La'Vere Corbin-Ong; Azam Azih, Syamer Kutty, Safawi Rasid; Mohamadou Sumareh, Syafiq Ahmad, Faisal Halim.

Bahrain (4-3-3): Sayed Mohammed Jaffer; Sayed Redha Isa, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Waleed Al Hayam, Rashed Al-Hooti; Kamil Al-Aswad, Ali Haram, Abdulwahab Al-Malood; Ali Madan, Hashim Sayed Isa, Mahdi Al-Humaidan.

Malaysia vs Bahrain Prediction

Both teams are on excellent runs of form right now and their encounter could prove to be a cracker.

Armed with some quality options in attack, there could be goalmouth action, but eventually they will cancel each other out.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-2 Bahrain

