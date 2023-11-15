Malaysia vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023

Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan lock horns at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides have been drawn alongside Oman and Chinese Taipei in Group D for the second round.

Ranked 137th in the world, Malaysia are fresh off the 2023 Merdeka Tournament, where they lost 2-0 in the finals to Tajikistan. Rustom Soirov opened the scoring for the Crowns in the 44th minute before Shahrom Samiev doubled their advantage in the dying embers.

Kim Pan-gon's side also participate in the Asia Cup in January, and will therefore want to build momentum ahead of their campaign by winning their games this month.

Twenty-five players have been called-up for this month's double-header against Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei, including key attacker Faisal Halim. He has 13 goals in 27 appearances. Safawi Rasid, who has 20 goals in 58 games, is also included.

Kyrgyzstan have endured a rocky calendar year so far, winning only twice from eight games, one of which was 'awarded'. Afghanistan players walked off the pitch in the 97th minute during their CAFA Nations Cup clash against the White Falcons, who were leading 1-0.

The game was abandoned with Kyrgyzstan awarded a 3-0 win.

Last month, Štefan Tarkovič's side lost both their friendly games, after going down 2-0 to Bahrain and 1-0 to the Philippines.

Malaysia vs Kyrgyzstan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan beat Malaysia 1-0 in a friendly game back in October 2018, their first meeting

Kyrgyzstan have lost their last two games and four of their last five

Malaysia have lost only two of their 11 games this year, although the second defeat came in their most recent outing

Malaysia could see back-to-back defeats for the first time this year

Malaysia are ranked 137th in the world whereas Kyrgyzstan are on 97

Malaysia vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Malaysia have seen a better year overall, despite a defeat in their last game. The Malayan Tigers boast a menacing attacking lineup that can take down obstinate defenses, but one that of Kyrgyzstan hasn't particularly been so this year.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Kyrgyzstan

Malaysia vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes