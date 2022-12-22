Malaysia vs Laos Prediction and Betting Tips | December 24, 2022

Malaysia will host Laos at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (December 24) in the AFF Championship, looking to build on their opening day win.

The Tigers of Malaya beat Myanmar 1-0 in their opener on Wednesday (December 21). Muhammad Faisal scored a 52nd-minute winner to seal all three points for his team.

Another win at the weekend would strengthen their chances of reaching the knockouts. Malaysia's recent form holds them in good stead, having now won their last three games.

Laos, meanwhile, were thumped 6-0 by Vietnam. Nguyen Tien Linh, Do Hung Dung, Ho Tan Tai, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Van Toan and Vu Van Thanh scored for the Golden Star Warriors.

The defeat has left them at the bottom of Group B in the Championship without a point and with a goal-difference of -6. Malaysia, meanwhile, are up in second and well within contention to qualify for the knockouts.

Malaysia vs Laos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 clashes between the two teams, with Malaysia winning 11 and Laos one - a 1-0 defeat in the 1997 South East Asian Games.

Malaysia are on a five-game winning run in the fixture.

In the AFF Championship, Malaysia and Laos have played each other seven times, with the Tigers of Malaya winning all but two games.

Last year, Malaysia beat Laos 4-0 in the ASEAN tournament.

In seven games this year, Laos have won only thrice and losing the rest, including their two recent outings.

Malaysia are on a six-game unbeaten run, winning their last three, including friendly wins over Cambodia and Maldives.

Malaysia vs Laos Prediction

Malaysia have a terrific record against Laos, which gives them the psychological advantage. The Tigers of Malaya are also coming off wins in their last three games.

Laos, meanwhile, are reeling from their embarrassing loss to Vietnam, the fourth in their last five games, and don't have the quality to trouble Malaysia.

Prediction: Malaysia 3-0 Laos

Malaysia vs Laos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

