Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2023

Malaysia host Singapore at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday in the AFF Championship, knowing that only a win will see them into the next round.

With six points in three games, the Tigers of Malaya are currently third in Group B. Their 3-0 loss to Vietnam last Tuesday threw a spanner in the works for them.

Kim Pan-Gon's side beat Myanmar (1-0) and Laos (5-0) in their first two games to emerge as favorites to advance into the semi-finals.

However, last week's shock loss has left them needing a win in their fourth and final group match as Malaysia face a do-or-die clash.

Singapore, meanwhile, are in second with seven points and a draw would be enough to seal their place in the last four.

The Kallang Lions also started their campaign with back-to-back wins over Myanmar (3-2) and Laos (2-0) before Vietnam halted their run with a 0-0 draw.

Malaysia vs Singapore Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 74 previous clashes between the sides, with Malaysia beating Singapore 30 times and losing to them on 23 occasions.

Malaysia's last win over Singapore came in the 2014 AFF Championship (3-1).

Singapore have won their last two clashes against Malaysia, including a 2-1 win in a friendly game in March 2022.

Malaysia have scored just one goal in their last three clashes with Singapore.

Malaysia have won four of their last five games, losing one - that defeat, however, came in their last outing on Tuesday vs Vietnam (3-0).

Singapore are unbeaten in their last five games, winning thrice.

Malaysia and Singapore have both failed to score just once in their last five games.

Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction

Malaysia will be relying on home support in what will be a win-or-bust encounter for them in the Championship, and they have a better head-to-head record against Singapore too.

However, the Kallang Lions only need a draw here, so they could set out to sit deep and frustrate the Tigers of Malaya.

We predict a game of few chances ending in a draw, which will also end Malaysia's chances of progressing.

Prediction: Malaysia 1-1 Singapore

Malaysia vs Singapore Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

