Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2023

Malaysia host Singapore at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday in the AFF Championship, knowing that only a win will see them into the next round.
With six points in three games, the Tigers of Malaya are currently third in Group B. Their 3-0 loss to Vietnam last Tuesday threw a spanner in the works for them.
Kim Pan-Gon's side beat Myanmar (1-0) and Laos (5-0) in their first two games to emerge as favorites to advance into the semi-finals.
However, last week's shock loss has left them needing a win in their fourth and final group match as Malaysia face a do-or-die clash.
Singapore, meanwhile, are in second with seven points and a draw would be enough to seal their place in the last four.
The Kallang Lions also started their campaign with back-to-back wins over Myanmar (3-2) and Laos (2-0) before Vietnam halted their run with a 0-0 draw.
Malaysia vs Singapore Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 74 previous clashes between the sides, with Malaysia beating Singapore 30 times and losing to them on 23 occasions.
- Malaysia's last win over Singapore came in the 2014 AFF Championship (3-1).
- Singapore have won their last two clashes against Malaysia, including a 2-1 win in a friendly game in March 2022.
- Malaysia have scored just one goal in their last three clashes with Singapore.
- Malaysia have won four of their last five games, losing one - that defeat, however, came in their last outing on Tuesday vs Vietnam (3-0).
- Singapore are unbeaten in their last five games, winning thrice.
- Malaysia and Singapore have both failed to score just once in their last five games.
Malaysia vs Singapore Prediction
Malaysia will be relying on home support in what will be a win-or-bust encounter for them in the Championship, and they have a better head-to-head record against Singapore too.
However, the Kallang Lions only need a draw here, so they could set out to sit deep and frustrate the Tigers of Malaya.
We predict a game of few chances ending in a draw, which will also end Malaysia's chances of progressing.
Prediction: Malaysia 1-1 Singapore
Malaysia vs Singapore Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes