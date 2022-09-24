Malaysia vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th September 2022

Malaysia and Tajikistan will face off against each other at 700th Anniversary Stadium in the final of the King's Cup on Sunday.

Malaysia vs Tajikistan Preview

It’s no surprise that Malaysia are through to the final despite having the lowest Fifa ranking (148) amongst the four participants. Harimau Malaya have won the King’s Cup on four occasions, but their last title dates back to 1978. They defeated Thailand in the semi-finals 3-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of normal time.

Malaysia came into the tournament on the back of qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup – their fourth and first since 2007. That’s not all. They will be taking part in the AFF Championship in December, with matches against Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. Winning the King’s Cup against Tajikistan would be a shot in the arm ahead of those commitments.

Tajikistan are the other debutants in the competition after Trinidad and Tobago, whom they defeated 2-1 to reach the final. The Crowns have qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup – their first qualification ever, after finishing as Group F runners-up in third round qualifying. They have suffered just one loss this year.

The finalists of the 2022 King’s Cup have never met each other, even though they come from the same Asian Football Confederation. Malaysia have been widely billed as favorites to lift the trophy but Tajikistan’s performance against Trinidad and Tobago depicts them as noteworthy contenders. They need to justify it though.

Malaysia vs Tajikistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malaysia have won six of the eight matches they have played so far this year, losing twice, against Bahrain and Singapore.

Malaysia have participated in the AFC Asian Cup on three occasions (1976, 1980, 2007) but are yet to progress from the group stage.

Malaysia have won the AFF Championship once, in 2010, but have been runners-up three times (1996, 2014, 2018).

Tajikistan have won four times this year, drawing one game and losing once – against Uganda in an international friendly.

Malaysia have been successful three times in their last five matches, losing once, while Tajikistan have won four times and lost once.

Malaysia vs Tajikistan Prediction

Malaysia should be feeling confident ahead of the clash as the team that eliminated the host nation, Thailand. They also boast a robust stamina to withstand the challenge.

Tajikistan’s fast-paced play pattern could stretch Harimau Malaya on the flanks.

Malaysia’s composure and experience will likely prevail eventually.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-0 Tajikistan

Malaysia vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malaysia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Malaysia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tajikistan to score - No

