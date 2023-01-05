Malaysia vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Malaysia will host Thailand at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (January 7) in the first leg of their AFF Championship semifinals.
The Tigers of Malaya finished second in Group B with nine points in four games, one behind leaders Vietnam, who take on Indonesia in the other last-four game.
After wins over Myanmar and Laos, Kim Pan-Gon's side were beaten 3-0 by the Golden Star Warriors. That relegated them to third position in the standings, jeopardising their progression hopes.
However, a thumping 4-1 win over Singapore, who came into the game a point ahead of them on the final day, propelled Malaysia into the semifinals at the former's expense.
Thailand, meanwhile, won Group A ahead of Indonesia on goal difference after both teams finished with ten points apiece. Following big wins over Brunei and Philippines, the War Elephants were held to a draw by Indonesia but recovered to beat Cambodia in their final game to clinch the group.
Malaysia vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Betting Tips
- There have been 112 previous clashes between the two sides, with Malaysia winning 41 times and losing 37.
- Thailand's last win over Malaysia from open play came in the 2014 AFF Championship (2-0). In September 2022, the War Elephants prevailed over the Tigers of Malaya on penalties following a 1-1 draw
- This is Malaysia's first appearance in the AFF Championship semifinals since 2018, while for Thailand, it's their sixth in a row
- Thailand scored the most goals (13) in the group stage.
- The War Elephants have kept three clean sheets in their last six games, while Malaysia have four in the same period.
$1000 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel
Malaysia vs Thailand Prediction
Malaysia's weaknesses were exposed in their 3-0 defeat of Vietnam. Their home record, though, has been spectacular lately, winning their last five games, including four in the Championship and keeping a clean sheet in three.
Thailand, meanwhile, were the most prolific side in the group stage with 13 goals, with striker Teerasil Dangda leading impeccably from the front with five strikes. The Tigers of Malaya can expect a tough challenge but should prevail narrowly.
Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Thailand
5 Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each on PointsBet
Malaysia vs Thailand Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes