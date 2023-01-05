Malaysia vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Malaysia will host Thailand at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (January 7) in the first leg of their AFF Championship semifinals.

The Tigers of Malaya finished second in Group B with nine points in four games, one behind leaders Vietnam, who take on Indonesia in the other last-four game.

After wins over Myanmar and Laos, Kim Pan-Gon's side were beaten 3-0 by the Golden Star Warriors. That relegated them to third position in the standings, jeopardising their progression hopes.

FA Malaysia @FAM_Malaysia



59,000 Tiket Habis Terjual



Terima kasih kepada penyokong Harimau Malaya yang telah membeli tiket bagi menyaksikan perlawanan Separuh Akhir 1, Malaysia lwn Thailand.



Jumpa di Bukit Jalil, Sabtu ini!



#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 SOLD OUT!59,000 Tiket Habis TerjualTerima kasih kepada penyokong Harimau Malaya yang telah membeli tiket bagi menyaksikan perlawanan Separuh Akhir 1, Malaysia lwn Thailand.Jumpa di Bukit Jalil, Sabtu ini! SOLD OUT!59,000 Tiket Habis TerjualTerima kasih kepada penyokong Harimau Malaya yang telah membeli tiket bagi menyaksikan perlawanan Separuh Akhir 1, Malaysia lwn Thailand.Jumpa di Bukit Jalil, Sabtu ini!#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 https://t.co/sN0EvIGUnz

However, a thumping 4-1 win over Singapore, who came into the game a point ahead of them on the final day, propelled Malaysia into the semifinals at the former's expense.

Thailand, meanwhile, won Group A ahead of Indonesia on goal difference after both teams finished with ten points apiece. Following big wins over Brunei and Philippines, the War Elephants were held to a draw by Indonesia but recovered to beat Cambodia in their final game to clinch the group.

Malaysia vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

There have been 112 previous clashes between the two sides, with Malaysia winning 41 times and losing 37.

Thailand's last win over Malaysia from open play came in the 2014 AFF Championship (2-0). In September 2022, the War Elephants prevailed over the Tigers of Malaya on penalties following a 1-1 draw

This is Malaysia's first appearance in the AFF Championship semifinals since 2018, while for Thailand, it's their sixth in a row

Thailand scored the most goals (13) in the group stage.

The War Elephants have kept three clean sheets in their last six games, while Malaysia have four in the same period.

Malaysia vs Thailand Prediction

Malaysia's weaknesses were exposed in their 3-0 defeat of Vietnam. Their home record, though, has been spectacular lately, winning their last five games, including four in the Championship and keeping a clean sheet in three.

Thailand, meanwhile, were the most prolific side in the group stage with 13 goals, with striker Teerasil Dangda leading impeccably from the front with five strikes. The Tigers of Malaya can expect a tough challenge but should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Malaysia 2-1 Thailand

Malaysia vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

