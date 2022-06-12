Maldives vs Sri Lanka prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

The Maldives and Sri Lanka lock horns at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan, Uzbekistan on Tuesday in the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in what is essentially a dead rubber.

After failing to collect a single point from their first two games, both sides have been eliminated from the race to qualify for next year's championship.

The Maldives opened their campaign with a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Thailand, before getting battered 4-0 by Uzbekistan on Saturday.

With a goal difference of minus seven, Francesco Moriero's side are at the bottom of Group C.

The Golden Army, meanwhile, have also failed to score a single goal while conceding five so far - three against Uzbekistan and two against Thailand.

Both teams will be aiming to close out their campaign by getting a point on the board.

Maldives vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head

The Maldives have won eight of their 21 clashes against Sri Lanka, losing only thrice.

However, the sides played out a pulsating 4-4 draw in November last year in the Mahinda Rajapaksa Cup.

EPLSL @EPLSL .0-1

9' 0-2

34' 0-3

58' 0-4

64' 1-4

68' 2-4

72' 3-4

90+3' 4-4

FT Sri Lanka 4-4 Maldives



What a comeback by team Sri Lanka thanks to a second half quadruple by Waseem Razeek. 8'.0-19'0-234'0-358'0-464'1-468'2-472'3-490+3'4-4FTSri Lanka 4-4 MaldivesWhat a comeback by team Sri Lanka thanks to a second half quadruple by Waseem Razeek. 8' 🇱🇰.0-1🇲🇻9' 🇱🇰 0-2 🇲🇻34' 🇱🇰 0-3 🇲🇻58' 🇱🇰 0-4 🇲🇻64' 🇱🇰 1-4🇲🇻68' 🇱🇰 2-4🇲🇻72' 🇱🇰 3-4 🇲🇻90+3' 🇱🇰 4-4 🇲🇻FT 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 4-4 Maldives 🇲🇻What a comeback by team Sri Lanka thanks to a second half quadruple by Waseem Razeek. 🙌 https://t.co/q27RIUIdzw

Maldives Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Sri Lanka Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Maldives vs Sri Lanka Team News

Maldives

Following another heavy defeat, the Red Snappers could rotate their starting XI once again.

Ali Fasir and Naiz Hassan could start together for the first time to create a much-needed attacking spark, while Ibrahim Waheed Hassan could also be reinstated into the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

SNEsports @SNE_Sports



Sri Lanka 0-2 Thailand

Maldives 0-4 Uzbekistan Group CSri Lanka0-2 ThailandMaldives0-4 Uzbekistan Group CSri Lanka 🇱🇰 0-2 Thailand 🇹🇭Maldives 🇲🇻 0-4 Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 https://t.co/KWHc4mzPvz

Sri Lanka

The Golden Army will be aiming to freshen up their squad following another loss.

Defender Jude Sapan could be recalled into the starting XI to shore up their defense while Mohamed Shifan might come into the attack to bolster their vanguard.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maldives vs Sri Lanka Predicted XI

Maldives (4-1-3-2): Mohamed Faisal; Hussain Sifaau, Ahmed Numaan, Ali Samooh, Haisham Hassan; Ibrahim Waheed Hassan; Hamza Mohamed, Akram Abdul Ghanee, Ibrahim Mahudhee; Ali Fasir, Naiz Hassan.

Sri Lanka (4-2-3-1): Sujan Perera; Charitha Rathnayake, Jude Supan, Chalana Chameera, Harsha Fernando; Sasanga Dilhara, Asikur Rahuman; Mohamed Aakib, Sebastian Jesuthasan, Dillon De Silva; Mohamed Shifan.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Maldives vs Sri Lanka Prediction

Both teams have been poor in the qualifiers, thoroughly dominated by their opponents and getting cut open at the back.

With little genuine quality in their ranks, we're predicting a low-scoring draw.

Predictions: Maldives 1-1 Sri Lanka

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far