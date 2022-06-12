Maldives vs Sri Lanka prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

The Maldives and Sri Lanka lock horns at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan, Uzbekistan on Tuesday in the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in what is essentially a dead rubber.
After failing to collect a single point from their first two games, both sides have been eliminated from the race to qualify for next year's championship.
The Maldives opened their campaign with a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Thailand, before getting battered 4-0 by Uzbekistan on Saturday.
With a goal difference of minus seven, Francesco Moriero's side are at the bottom of Group C.
The Golden Army, meanwhile, have also failed to score a single goal while conceding five so far - three against Uzbekistan and two against Thailand.
Both teams will be aiming to close out their campaign by getting a point on the board.
Maldives vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head
The Maldives have won eight of their 21 clashes against Sri Lanka, losing only thrice.
However, the sides played out a pulsating 4-4 draw in November last year in the Mahinda Rajapaksa Cup.
Maldives Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L
Sri Lanka Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L
Maldives vs Sri Lanka Team News
Maldives
Following another heavy defeat, the Red Snappers could rotate their starting XI once again.
Ali Fasir and Naiz Hassan could start together for the first time to create a much-needed attacking spark, while Ibrahim Waheed Hassan could also be reinstated into the starting lineup.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Sri Lanka
The Golden Army will be aiming to freshen up their squad following another loss.
Defender Jude Sapan could be recalled into the starting XI to shore up their defense while Mohamed Shifan might come into the attack to bolster their vanguard.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Maldives vs Sri Lanka Predicted XI
Maldives (4-1-3-2): Mohamed Faisal; Hussain Sifaau, Ahmed Numaan, Ali Samooh, Haisham Hassan; Ibrahim Waheed Hassan; Hamza Mohamed, Akram Abdul Ghanee, Ibrahim Mahudhee; Ali Fasir, Naiz Hassan.
Sri Lanka (4-2-3-1): Sujan Perera; Charitha Rathnayake, Jude Supan, Chalana Chameera, Harsha Fernando; Sasanga Dilhara, Asikur Rahuman; Mohamed Aakib, Sebastian Jesuthasan, Dillon De Silva; Mohamed Shifan.
Maldives vs Sri Lanka Prediction
Both teams have been poor in the qualifiers, thoroughly dominated by their opponents and getting cut open at the back.
With little genuine quality in their ranks, we're predicting a low-scoring draw.
Predictions: Maldives 1-1 Sri Lanka