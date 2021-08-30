Mali vs Rwanda prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The second round of African FIFA World Cup qualifiers commence this week, with Group E rivals Mali and Rwanda clashing at Adrar Stadium in Morocco on Wednesday.

Mali earned a direct spot in the second round, while Rwanda secured a spot following a two-legged first round fixture in 2019. They thrashed the Seychelles 10-0 on aggregate in that tie.

The other two teams in Group E are Kenya and Uganda. Only one team from each group will qualify for the third round fixtures, so every game is crucial at this stage.

Mali vs Rwanda Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns just twice so far. Those meetings also came in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, for the 2014 edition of the competition. Mali emerged victorious in their first-ever meeting at Stade Amahoro while the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Mali.

Mali form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Rwanda form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Mali vs Rwanda Team News

Mali

Of the 28-man squad announced for the World Cup qualifiers in September, only Bilal Touré is an injury concern for Les Aigles. The Reims forward is a doubt after suffering an ankle injury in a collision with PSG's Keylor Navas in a Ligue 1 match.

Injured: Bilal Touré

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rwanda

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for head coach Vincent Mashami. All 23 players have trained ahead of the game and should be available for the trip to Morocco.

Ikipe y’Igihugu @AmavubiStars igiye kwerekeza mu gihugu cya Maroc mu mujyi wa Agadir aho izakinira umukino wa mbere n’Ikipe y’Igihugu ya Mali mu majonjora yo gushaka itike ya FIFA WCQ Qatar 2022.



Abakinnyi bazifashishwa ku mikino ya Mali na Kenya.



✍️ https://t.co/uKXjb3jJVa pic.twitter.com/lw3ApKAdnZ — Rwanda FA (@FERWAFA) August 27, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mali vs Rwanda Predicted XI

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Djigui Diarra; Charles Traore, Mamadou Fofana, Boubakar Kouyate, Hamari Traore; Aliou Dieng, Lassana Coulibaly, Mohamed Camara; Moussa Djenepo, Moussa Doumbia, Ibrahim Kane

Rwanda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eric Ndayishimiye; Fitina Omborenga, Eric Rutanga, Emery Bayisenge, Thierry Manzi; Olivier Niyonzima, Thierry Manzi; Martin Fabrice Twizerimana, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Lague Byiringiro; Jacques Tuyisenge

Mali vs Rwanda Prediction

Rwanda's Meddie Kagere is the top scorer in the qualifiers with three goals, while Yannick Mukunzi and Jacques Tuyisenge have two goals to their name. The East Africans have been in great goalscoring form in 2021.

Mali have scored just one goal in their last three outings and could struggle here. We predict the game will end in a narrow win for Amavubi.

Prediction: Mali 1-2 Rwanda

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Peter P