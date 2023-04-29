Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Iberostar Estadi on Monday.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Mallorca are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Basque giants suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Sevilla in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

Mallorca have won only one of their last nine matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their previous victory coming by a 3-2 scoreline in 2022.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last eight games away from home in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 scoreline in 2012.

Mallorca held Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture and could avoid defeat in both league games against the Basque side for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Mallorca have lost only one of their last five games in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming last week against Atletico Madrid.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain are seasoned campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore in this fixture.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

