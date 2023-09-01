Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Iberostar Stadium on Sunday.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Basque giants eased past Real Betis by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Granada last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

After a run of five defeats in six matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Mallorca are unbeaten in their last three such matches in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have picked up four points in their last five matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga but have managed to win only one of these games.

Mallorca have failed to win their first three matches of their La Liga campaign this season - the first time they have endured such a run since the 2008-09 campaign.

Athletic Bilbao have won each of their last two matches in La Liga - one more victory than they had achieved in the nine league games preceding this run.

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their impressive run. Gorka Guruzeta has been clinical for Los Leones and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Mallorca have not been at their best this season and will need to step up to the plate in this game. Athletic Bilbao have been the better team over the past month and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gorka Guruzeta to score - Yes