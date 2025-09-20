Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Ad

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Mallorca are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Espanyol last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. Los Colchoneros suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won 17 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's nine victories.

Mallorca have won six of their last 11 matches at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Atletico Madrid have won each of their last five matches against Mallorca in La Liga and could secure six consecutive victories against them for only the second time in the history of the competition.

Mallorca have failed to find the back of the net in their last four matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Ad

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid are yet to hit their stride this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong going into this game. Marcos Llorente scored a brace in his previous game and will look to make his mark yet again this weekend.

Mallorca have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More