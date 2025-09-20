Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Preview
Mallorca are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Espanyol last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. Los Colchoneros suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won 17 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's nine victories.
- Mallorca have won six of their last 11 matches at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.
- Atletico Madrid have won each of their last five matches against Mallorca in La Liga and could secure six consecutive victories against them for only the second time in the history of the competition.
- Mallorca have failed to find the back of the net in their last four matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
Atletico Madrid are yet to hit their stride this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong going into this game. Marcos Llorente scored a brace in his previous game and will look to make his mark yet again this weekend.
Mallorca have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes