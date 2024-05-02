Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros eased past Athletic Bilbao by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Cadiz last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's nine victories.

After a run of three defeats on the trot against Mallorca in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Mallorca have won their last two matches at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have achieved three home victories on the trot against Los Colchoneros on only one previous occasion in their history.

Mallorca have won three of their last six matches at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - only three victories fewer than they had achieved in the 29 such games preceding this run.

Atletico Madrid have won three of their last four matches in La Liga.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have a good squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form over the past year. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes