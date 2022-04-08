×
Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips | 9th April 2022

Atleti will look to bounce back from their loss in midweek
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Apr 08, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Preview

Mallorca host Atletico Madrid at the Visit Mallorca Estadi in La Liga on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Mallorca are currently 18th in the league, three points away from safety. Javier Aguirre's side have been in woeful form of late, having lost their last seven consecutive games. It will be a huge ask for them to take anything away from the game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, tied on points with Barcelona in 2nd. Diego Simeone's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek. They will look to bounce back with a win against Mallorca on Saturday.

🔙 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙩👺 Victoria y golazo de 'Chichi' Soler vs Atleti https://t.co/NZqYNlzHJy

This will be a huge opportunity for Atleti to potentially climb into 2nd with a win over a poor Mallorca side.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Atletico Madrid have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides having won two of thier last five meetings, with Mallorca winning only one.
  • Mallorca's win came in the reverse fixture earlier this season as they surprisingly beat Atleti 2-1 at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Late goals from Franco Russo and Takefusa Kubo were enough to secure the win, after Matheus Cunha opened the scoring for Atleti on the night.
  • Atletico Madrid are the third best attacking team in the league, having scored 1.9 goals per game so far.
  • Mallorca, on the other hand, are third from bottom for goals conceded, having let in 1.7 goals per game this season.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

It's hard to see Mallorca winning this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. Atletico Madrid should have too much firepower for the home side to handle.

Diego Simeone will be without Angel Correa due to suspension. Meanwhile, Hector Herrera is still out injured.

Franco Russo is suspended for Mallorca and will miss the game. Dominik Greif has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unavailable. Meanwhile, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta is out for the season.

We predict Atletico Madrid will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

@LaLigaEN mode: 🔛👊 Back to work with our minds set on Mallorca-Atleti! https://t.co/hdGbOayy11

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Mallorca have not managed to score a single goal in their last three games and are averaging less than a goal per game this season.

Tip 3 - Joao Felix to score/assist anytime (The forward has been in scintillating form of late and has scored seven goals and provided two assists in his last ten games for Atletico Madrid)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan
