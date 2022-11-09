Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at Iberostar Stadium on Wednesday.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a 1-1 draw by Espanyol in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side eased past Villarreal by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Mallorca and have won 12 of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's eight victories.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Mallorca have secured consecutive victories against Los Colchoneros in the competition.

After a run of three defeats on the road against Mallorca in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have lost only two of their last five away games against the home side in the competition.

Mallorca are winless in their last seven games played on Wednesdays in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in five of these matches.

Mallorca have won only one of their last six home games in La Liga and have conceded only one goal in each of their last three such matches.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have flattered to deceive so far this season and have been disappointing on the European front. Los Colchoneros have plenty of work to do to catch up with their title rivals and will need to be at their best to secure a win in this fixture.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish 🎙️ Simeone



❝Mallorca is a strong team defensively, which is able to retreat well in order to attack with or without space❞. 🎙️ Simeone ❝Mallorca is a strong team defensively, which is able to retreat well in order to attack with or without space❞. https://t.co/eCbXAkUcYy

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Diego Simeone's side in the past. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

