Mallorca vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with an impressive Mallorca side in an important clash at the Iberostar Estadi on Friday.

Mallorca vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Girona last week and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Mallorca vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have an impressive recent record against Cadiz and have won four out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's one victory.

Mallorca have lost only one of their last eight matches against Cadiz in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in the reverse fixture this season.

After a run of only one victory in five matches at home against Cadiz in La Liga, Mallorca have won their last three such games in the competition.

Mallorca have won only two of their last 16 matches played out on Fridays in La Liga, with their previous victory coming against Celta Vigo in January last year.

After an unbeaten run of four matches in La Liga, Mallorca have lost three of their last four matches in the competition.

Mallorca vs Cadiz Prediction

Mallorca are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have struggled to maintain a consistent run of results over the past month. The hosts have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best this week.

Cadiz have struggled this season and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. Mallorca are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 3-1 Cadiz

Mallorca vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes