Mallorca vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in the Spanish La Liga as Mallorca play host to Cadiz at the Estadi de Son Moix on Wednesday.

Both sides have struggled to get going this season and are currently separated by just one point and one place at the bottom end of the table.

Mallorca failed to stop the rot in La Liga as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid last Saturday.

Javier Aguirre’s side have now gone eight consecutive league games without a win, losing four and claiming four draws since a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on September 16.

However, Mallorca now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, claiming four draws and one win since the start of September.

Elsewhere, Cadiz were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid on Sunday.

Like the hosts, Sergio’s men have now failed to win their last nine league matches, losing six and claiming three draws since September’s 3-1 victory over Villarreal.

With 10 points from 13 matches, Cadiz are currently 16th in the La Liga standings, one point and one place above Wednesday’s hosts.

Mallorca vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Mallorca boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cadiz have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Sergio’s side are without a win in their last five away games against Mallorca, losing four and claiming one draw since March 2006.

Mallorca have lost just one of their last nine La Liga home games since May 1, claiming three wins and five draws in that time.

Cadiz have failed to win their last 11 away games in the league, losing eight and picking up three draws since April’s 2-0 victory at Real Betis.

Mallorca vs Cadiz Prediction

Mallorca and Cadiz find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table and will head into Wednesday in search of a morale-boosting result. While both sides are evenly matched on paper, Mallorca’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we fancy them claiming a narrow victory in this one.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Cadiz

Mallorca vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)