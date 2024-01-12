Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on Celta Vigo in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galicians eased past Amorebieta by a comfortable 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The home side defeated Burgos by a 3-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 11 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's nine victories.

Mallorca have won each of their last three matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in these games - their longest such run against Galicians in the competition.

After a run of three consecutive victories away from home against Mallorca in La Liga between 2002 and 2004, Celta Vigo are winless in their last six such games in the competition.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last eight matches at home in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 2010.

Celta Vigo have won two of their last three matches in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 23 such games preceding this run.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Mallorca have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on moving up the league table. The hosts have an excellent record in their own backyard and will look to extend their impressive streak this weekend.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves so far this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Celta Vigo

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes