Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Celta Vigo in a crucial encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Preview
Celta Vigo are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Galician giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Las Palmas in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Mallorca, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Mallorca have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won 11 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 10 victories.
- Mallorca are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga and could achieve their longest such run against the Galicians in the history of the top flight this weekend.
- Celta Vigo won the reverse fixture at the Balaidos by a 2-0 margin in December last year and could complete a La Liga double against Mallorca for only the third time in the history of the competition.
- After a run of three defeats in five matches at home in La Liga, Mallorca are unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.
Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction
Celta Vigo have consistently punched above their weight this season and will be intent on securing a place in Europe this year. The likes of Borja Iglesias and Iago Aspas can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.
Mallorca have flattered to deceive so far this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Celta Vigo are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Celta Vigo
Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes