Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Mallorca will welcome Celta Vigo to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in La Liga on Saturday. Both teams lost their campaign openers last week and will look to bounce back here.

The hosts met league leaders Barcelona and suffered a 3-0 defeat. They conceded twice early in the first half, and to add to their misery, Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi were sent off in quick succession before the break. Lamine Yamal added the third goal for the defending champions in stoppage time.

The visitors got their campaign underway with a 2-0 home loss to Getafe. After a goalless first half, Getafe scored twice after the break. It was their second consecutive home loss in the league.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with Vigo having a narrow 20-18 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over Los Piratas last season, scoring two goals apiece in both the home and away matches.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Only four teams failed to open their goalscoring account last week, and the hosts and Vigo were two of them.

Mallorca are winless in their last four league outings. Notably, they have conceded at least two goals in three games in that period.

The visitors have won their last two away games in La Liga.

Celta Vigo have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in La Liga, recording five wins.

Los Piratas have registered just four league wins in 2025, with three registered at home.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Los Piratas had two players sent off in the first half in their campaign opener last week, and they could not offer much threat in the attack after that. They have failed to score in five of their last eight league games and have scored one goal apiece in two.

On-loan defender Marash Kumbulla is in contention to make his debut here. Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi will serve suspensions, while Samu Costa is doubtful due to a knock.

Los Celestes failed to score in their campaign opener but will look to bounce back in this away game. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last five La Liga away games. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, conceding just twice.

Carl Starfelt is a confirmed absentee with a thigh injury for the visitors. Borja Iglesias was on the bench last week and might get the nod to start here.

Vigo secured a league double last season, and considering the hosts' recent record in the league, we back Los Celestes to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Celta Vigo

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

