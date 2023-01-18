Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2023 

Mallorca will host Celta Vigo at the Estadi de Son Moix on Friday (January 20) in La Liga.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. Mallorca are coming off a 1-0 loss to Osasuna before losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey in midweek.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have picked up 22 points from 17 games and are tenth in the standings.

Celta, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season and find themselves just outside the drop zone with manager Carlos Carvalhal now tasked with steadying the ship. They held in-form Villarreal to a 1-1 draw in their last league game.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Mallorca and Celta. The hosts trail 9-8.

The visitors won 4-3 in their last meeting against Mallorca, ending a seven-game winless run in the fixture.

Only three of Mallorca's seven league defeats this season have come at home..

Five of Celta's eight league defeats this season have come away from home.

Los Piratas have scored 14 league goals this season. Only Real Valladolid (13) and Cadiz (12) have scored fewer in La Liga.

Los Celestes have the second-worst defensive record in the Spanish top flight this season, conceding 28.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Mallorca are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their last four games. They are, however, unbeaten in their last three home league games.

Celta, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four league games but have won just one of their last nine. They have struggled away from home this season and might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Celta Vigo

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but two of the visitors' last eight games.)

