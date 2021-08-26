Mallorca vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Mallorca take on Espanyol in an important fixture at the Iberostar Stadium on Friday. Both teams went toe-to-toe in the Segunda Division last year and will want to renew their rivalry in the Spanish top flight.

Mallorca finished in second place in the Segunda Division last year but did manage to equal Espanyol's points tally. The home side edged Deportivo Alaves to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result in this game.

Espanyol finished at the top of the Segunda Division and did well to bounce back in their one season away from the top flight. The Catalan outfit held Villarreal to a 0-0 stalemate last week and can pack a punch on their day.

Mallorca vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

Espanyol have a slight advantage over Mallorca and have two eight out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed seven victories against Espanyol and will want to level the scales on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Espanyol. Mallorca were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: W

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: D

Mallorca vs Espanyol Team News

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Antonio Sanchez and Angel Rodriguez are injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Jaume Costa and Joan Sastre are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Antonio Sanchez, Angel Rodriguez

Doubtful: Jaume Costa, Joan Sastre

Suspended: None

Espanyol have a good squad

Espanyol

Adria Pedrosa picked up a knock last year but has recovered well and should be able to start this match. Espanyol are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mallorca vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Manolo Reina; Brian Olivan, Antonio Raillo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba; Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Takefusa Kubo, Jordi Mboula, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino

🎙️ Vicente Moreno: "Volem competir i guanyar. Les nostres senyes d'identitat són molt clares. Només tenim en ment això: competir i guanyar el partit"#RCDE | #RCDMallorcaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/KIqXefEj5S — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) August 26, 2021

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Oscar Gil; David Lopez, Sergi Darder; Landry Dimata, Adrian Embarba, Javier Puado; Raul de Tomas

Mallorca vs Espanyol Prediction

Espanyol were a formidable force in the Segunda Division last season and will be intent on proving their mettle against Spain's best teams. The Catalans did trouble Villarreal last week and will be intent on securing their first league victory of the season this weekend.

Mallorca were the better team against Deportivo Alaves and are perfectly capable of pulling their own weight. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils on Friday.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Espanyol

