Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Mallorca take on Real Sociedad at the Son Moix Stadium in round 25 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The Txuriurdin are currently on a blistering run of seven consecutive victories over the hosts and will set out aiming to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Mallorca saw their 100% home record in 2023 come to an end last Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Elche.

Javier Aguirre’s men have now lost three of their last four matches, with a 4-2 victory over Villarreal on February 18 being the exception.

With 31 points from 24 matches, Mallorca are currently 10th in the La Liga table, but could move level on points with eighth-placed Osasuna with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad’s Europa League quest suffered a huge blow as they were beaten 2-0 by AS Roma in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Thursday.

Imanol Alguacil’s men now turn their attention to La Liga, where they are currently on a three-game winless run, picking up two points from the last nine available.

For all their recent struggles, Real Sociedad sit fourth in the league standings after picking up 44 points from 24 games so far.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides.

Mallorca have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

The Txuriurdin have won their last seven games against Mallorca, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in September 2012.

Real Sociedad head into Sunday on a four-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing twice in that time.

Mallorca have won four of their five home matches since the turn of the year, with last weekend’s loss to Elche being the exception.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in all but one of their last six La Liga away matches, picking up four wins and one draw since the start of November.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Having lost the last seven meetings between the teams, Mallorca will head into the weekend looking to end their hoodoo against Sociedad. However, the visitors boast a superior and more experienced squad, and we are backing them to bounce back from their Europa League defeat by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Mallorca 0-2 Real Sociedad

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the teams since September 2019)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

Poll : 0 votes