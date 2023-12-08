Mallorca vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Iberostar Stadium on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Sevilla Preview

Mallorca are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The home side eased past Egues by a comfortable 3-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Andalusian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Mallorca vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's seven victories.

Mallorca are winless in their last six matches against Sevilla in La Liga and have scored only one goal in these matches.

Sevilla have lost only one of their last 15 matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga and have a better such record only against Espanyol during this period.

Mallorca are winless in their last 10 matches in La Liga - their worst such run in the competition since December 2012.

Sevilla are winless in their last eight matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since September 2011.

Sevilla have scored five goals from corners in La Liga this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Mallorca vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have been a shadow of their former selves in recent months and cannot afford to slip up in this match. The likes of Lucas Ocampos and Ivan Rakitic are seasoned campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but have also experienced a slump this month. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Mallorca

Mallorca vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Ocampos to score - Yes