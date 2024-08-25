Mallorca vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2024

Mallorca will invite Sevilla to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in La Liga on Tuesday. Both teams have endured winless starts to their league campaigns and will look to register their first wins of the season.

The hosts held defending champions Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener but suffered a 1-0 loss to Osasuna in their second game of the season last week. That away loss ended their unbeaten streak in the league after five games.

The visitors began their league campaign with a 2-2 draw at Las Palmas, with both teams scoring own goals. Their poor form continued last week as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Villarreal. Dodi Lukebakio had equalized in first-half stoppage time but substitute Ayoze Pérez scored in second-half stoppage time to restore Villarreal's lead.

Mallorca vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 62 times in all competitions. The visitors have the better record in these meetings with 27 wins. The hosts have 14 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

The visitors are winless in their last six league outings while suffering five losses. They have conceded at least two goals in five games in that period.

Mallorca have just two wins at home in La Liga meetings against the visitors in the 21st century.

Sevilla have suffered just one loss in their last eight league meetings with the hosts while recording five wins and keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors have conceded two goals apiece in their first two games of the season and will look to improve upon their defensive record in this match.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two sides have produced under 2.5 goals.

Mallorca vs Sevilla Prediction

Los Piratas failed to score for the first time in six league games in their defeat last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways in this home game. While they are winless in their last three home games in La Liga, they have just one win in their last five home outings. They have just one win in their last four home meetings against the visitors, scoring just twice, which is a cause for concern.

Palanganas have a good recent record against the hosts, recording three wins in their last four meetings while keeping two clean sheets. Nonetheless, they have endured a winless run in the two league games thus far, conceding four goals, and are winless in their last four away games as well.

García Pimienta will remain without the services of Suso while Lucas Ocampos, Kike Salas, and Isaac Romero picked up knocks against Villarreal and face late fitness tests.

Both teams play for the second time in three days and fatigue might be a factor. With that in mind and considering their poor form, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Sevilla

Mallorca vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score or assist any time - Yes

