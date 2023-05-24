Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca square off with an impressive Valencia side in an important clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Thursday.

Mallorca vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a particularly poor start to their season. Los Che stunned Real Madrid with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Almeria over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Mallorca vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's nine victories.

Mallorca won the previous game between the two teams at the Mestalla last year and could win consecutive La Liga matches against Valencia for the first time in their history.

Valencia have taken something away from three of their last five matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga and won their previous such game by a 1-0 margin.

Mallorca have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 15 matches against Valencia in La Liga, last achieving the feat in a 2-0 victory in 2012.

Mallorca have lost only two of their last nine matches played on a Thursday in La Liga but did lose their last two such games.

Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. Diego Lopez and Edinson Cavani can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Valencia are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Valencia

Mallorca vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Edinson Cavani to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes