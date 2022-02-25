Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th February 2022

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Mallorca play host to Valencia at the Visit Mallorca Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw in October’s reverse fixture.

Mallorca were denied their third win on the spin last Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis.

Prior to that, they claimed a 2-1 win over Cadiz on February 5 before seeing off Athletic Bilbao 3-2 nine days later.

With 26 points from 24 games, Mallorca are currently 16th in the La Liga standings, albeit with two games in hand.

Valencia, on the other hand, fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last time out.

The Bats have now failed to taste victory in each of their last four games in all competitions, claiming two draws and losing two.

Valencia are currently 12th in the league standings after picking up 30 points from 25 games.

Mallorca vs Valencia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia head into Saturday’s game with an upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 31 meetings between the teams.

Mallorca have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight different occasions.

Mallorca are currently on a three-game winning streak on home turf, scoring seven and conceding four in that time.

Valencia head into Saturday’s game with just one win from their last seven games in all competitions, picking up three draws and losing three in that time.

The Bats also lost each of their last three league games on the road, dating back to a 4-3 victory at Levante back in December 2021.

Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia will be looking to restore some pride following their humbling defeat against Barcelona last time out. However, they face a spirited Mallorca side who have lost just once in their last nine home outings, including three wins from their last three. We predict a thrilling contest, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Valencia

Mallorca vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of their last 12 encounters)

