Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Mallorca will host Valencia at Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a slow start to their season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone heading into the second quarter of the season. They played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a win before their opponents leveled the scores from the penalty spot deep into additional time.

Valencia, meanwhile, kicked off their season on a positive note but have dropped off the pace of late falling behind in the race for continental football. They were beaten 3-0 by Real Betis in their league clash on Monday and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with just 10 points from nine matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Mallorca vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 73 meetings between Mallorca and Valencia. The hosts have won just 17 of those games while the visitors have won 40 times. There have been 16 draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games and have managed just one in their last six.

Mallorca have conceded 14 goals in La Liga this season. Only Almeria and Granada (21) have conceded more.

Seven of Valencia's 10 goals conceded this season have come away from home.

Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction

Mallorca are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their eight league games this season. They are without a win on home turf this season and will be looking to end that streak here.

Valencia, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back losses and have won just one of their last six matches. They are winless in their last three away matches but should pick up a point against a fellow struggling side this weekend.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-2 Valencia

Mallorca vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matchups)