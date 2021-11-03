Malmo 0-1 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as Hakim Ziyech strikes for defending champions | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea edged closer to securing a place in the last-16 of the Champions League after seeing off Malmo 1-0 on matchday four.

Hakim Ziyech scored the only goal of the night as the defending champions were frustrated by a lack of cutting edge.

They had a staggering 22 shots, 11 of which were on target, but could find the back of the net only once.

Kai Havertz twice saw his effort blocked by Malmo custodian Johan Dahlin, while substitute Hakim Ziyech fired a great chance wide in stoppage-time.

Malmo, meanwhile, didn't attempt a single shot on target and left themselves exposed on the break every time they looked to get forward.

Chelsea are currently on nine points from four games, level with Juventus, who could reopen a three-point lead with a win over Zenit later tonight.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Malmo were lacking in the industry to truly test Chelsea, so Mendy had an easy game in goal, not having to make a single save all night!

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

An encouraging display from the Dane, who kept everything tidy at the back whilst also looking to push his side with delicious long balls.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The veteran Brazilian didn't put a foot wrong in the match and passed the ball around excellently too, helping Chelsea build from the back.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

The German was solid in defense and looked to get the ball forward with 13 long passes and completed two tackles too.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

The Chelsea captain's passing wasn't always the best and he lost possession a staggering 23 times. But he read the game brilliantly, making three interceptions and two clearances.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 8.5/10

Another excellent performance on the night came from Loftus-Cheek, who ran the show in midfield full of energy and effervescence. He created two big chances on the night, laid out three key passes and made four shots too.

Jorginho - 7/10

The Italian was overshadowed by Loftus-Cheek on the night but he was no slouch either, working hard to control the game's tempo in a flawless performance.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

With Ben Chilwell in searing form, this was Alonso's chance to make his case, but the Spaniard wasted it with a bland display. He looked off-the-pace all night and made no meaningful impact at either end.

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10

The Moroccan scored the winning goal in the second-half although it was all Hudson Odoi's making.

Squawka Football @Squawka Hakim Ziyech has scored his first goal for Chelsea since netting in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal in August.



The goal-drought is finally over. 😅 Hakim Ziyech has scored his first goal for Chelsea since netting in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal in August.The goal-drought is finally over. 😅 https://t.co/HsLEqYBJOi

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8.5/10

He was a class act tonight, testing Malmo repeatedly with his eletric dribbles and laying three key passes. He also set up Ziyech's winner with a stunning cross.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

He saw two really good chances saved by the Malmo goalkeeper, including a one-no-one in the first-half. But he was involved in Ziyech's goal, salvaging some pride.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Havertz with a chance to double the lead but the goalkeeper saves it. 📸 - Havertz with a chance to double the lead but the goalkeeper saves it. https://t.co/VRfbldP8vX

Substitutes:

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

He had a great chance to double Chelsea's lead in stoppage-time but fired his shot wide from a tight angle.

Ross Barkeley - 6/10

Besides a few good passes, there was nothing much to see here.

