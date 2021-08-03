Malmo FF vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Rangers are back in action with an important UEFA Champions League qualifier this week as they lock horns with Malmo FF on Wednesday. The two teams have been impressive so far this year and have a point to prove in this fixture.
Malmo FF did have their problems against HJK in the previous round and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this week. The Swedish side has improved in recent years and will want to prove their mettle on Wednesday.
Rangers, on the other hand, have excelled under Steven Gerrard and will look to replicate their form in Europe. The reigning Scottish champions eased past Livingston in their previous game and will be confident going into this game.
Malmo FF vs Rangers Head-to-Head
Malmo FF have a good record against Rangers and have won one out of two matches played between the two teams. Rangers have never defeated Malmo in an official game and will look to create history this week.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place over ten years ago in 2011 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams have improved in recent years and will want to be at their best on Wednesday.
Malmo FF form guide: D-W-W-W-D
Rangers form guide: W-W-D-D-L
Malmo FF vs Rangers Team News
Malmo FF
Ola Toivonen remains the only injury concern for Malmo FF and has been sidelined with a knee problem. Malmo FF are unlikely to make drastic changes to their squad for this game.
Injured: Ola Toivonen
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Rangers
Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe are serving suspensions at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Alfredo Morelos is currently in quarantine and is also unavailable against Malmo FF.
Injured: Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh
Suspended: Glen Kamara, Kemar Roofe
Unavailable: Alfredo Morelos
Malmo FF vs Rangers Predicted XI
Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johan Dahlin; Jonas Knudsen, Lasse Nielsen, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Eric Larsson; Erdal Rakip, Anders Christiansen; Oscar Lewicki, Soren Rieks, Antonio Colak; Felix Bejimo
Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, John Lundstrum, Ianis Hagi; Ryan Kent, Cedric Itten, Fashion Sakala
Malmo FF vs Rangers Prediction
Rangers have dominated the Scottish Premiership under Steven Gerrard and will look to make a much-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League this year. Fashion Sakala has already scored his first goal for Rangers and will want to make his mark in this game.
Malmo FF have been impressive this year but will have their work cut out for them this week. Rangers are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand this week.
Prediction: Malmo FF 1-2 Rangers
