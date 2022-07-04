Malmo FF vs Vikingur Reykjavik prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Malmo FF take on Vikingur Reykjavik on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Vikingur Reykjavik are in second place in the Urvalsdeild and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Icelandic outfit thrashed KR Reykjavik by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Malmo FF, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Allsvenskan at the moment and have struggled this year. The reigning Swedish champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of GIF Sundsvall in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Malmo FF vs Vikingur Reykjavik Head-to-Head

Malmo FF have never played an official fixture against Vikingur Reykjavik and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week. The Swedish outfit is yet to meet expectations this year and will need to step up in this match.

Malmo FF form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Vikingur Reykjavik form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Malmo FF vs Vikingur Reykjavik Team News

Malmo FF

Isaac Kiese Thelin, Oscar Lewicki, and Adi Nalic are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Soren Rieks also picked up a knock last week and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Isaac Kiese Thelin, Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic, Soren Rieks

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Vikingur Reykjavik

Kyle McLagan sustained a shoulder injury against KR Reykjavik and will not be able to feature in this game. Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen is currently recovering from surgery and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen, Kyle McLagan

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Malmo FF vs Vikingur Reykjavik Predicted XI

Malmo FF Predicted XI (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin; Jonas Knudsen, Matej Chalus, Lasse Nielsen, Eric Larsson; Anders Christiansen, Sergio Pena, Erdal Rakip; Veljko Birmancevic, Patriot Sejdiu, Jo Inge Berget

Malmö FF @Malmo_FF Slut på MP3 Arena. Bollen vill inte in i den andra halvleken och det blir förlust i Sundsvall. Slut på MP3 Arena. Bollen vill inte in i den andra halvleken och det blir förlust i Sundsvall. https://t.co/65FVJT08bO

Vikingur Reykjavik Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thordur Ingason; David Atlason, Karl Gunnarsson, Oliver Ekroth, Halldor Sigurdsson; Pablo Punyed, Julius Magnusson; Erlingur Agnarsson, Arnar Ingason, Viktor Andrason; Nikolaj Hansen

Malmo FF vs Vikingur Reykjavik Prediction

Malmo FF have struggled to meet expectations so far this season and will need to work hard to make it to Europe's elite competition. The Swedes have flattered to deceive this month and are in need of a shot in the arm at the moment.

Vikingur Reykjavik have scored 19 goals in their last five matches but are up against a formidable opponent this week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Malmo FF 2-2 Vikingur Reykjavik

