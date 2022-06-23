Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Vikingur Reykjavik Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th June 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of qualifiers this week as Inter Club d'Escaldes lock horns with an impressive Vikingur Reykjavik at the Vikingsvollur Stadium on Friday.

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Vikingur Reykjavik Preview

Vikingur Reykjavik are in second place in the Urvalsdeild and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The reigning Icelandic champions thrashed Estonian outfit FCI Levadia by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Club d'Escaldes are at the top of the Primera Division at the moment and have punched above their weight over the past year. The Andorran side edged San Marino champions La Fiorita to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Vikingur Reykjavik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FCI Levadia and Vikingur Reykjavik have never played a game against each other in a European competition.

Vikingur Reykjavik have scored 21 goals in their last five matches in all competitions and were exceptional against FCI Levadia last week

Both teams have never featured in the UEFA Champions League and will need to work hard to qualify for the competition.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have conceded seven goals in their last four matches and have a few defensive issues to address ahead of this match.

Vikingur Reykjavik's five-game winning streak followed a poor performance against league-leaders Breidablik that saw them slump to a 3-0 defeat.

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Vikingur Reykjavik Prediction

Vikingur Reykjavik have been in excellent form over the past month and are well-placed to pull off a few victories in their qualification run. The Icelandic champions were ruthless against FCI Levadia and will look to replicate their historic scoreline against an in-form Andorran side this week.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks and held their nerve against La Fiorita last week. Vikingur Reykjavik are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Inter Club d'Escaldes 1-3 Vikingur Reykjavik

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Vikingur Reykjavik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vikingur Reykjavik

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vikingur Reykjavik to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ari Sigurpalsson to score - Yes

